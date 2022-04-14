Flower (FLOWER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Flower (FLOWER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Flower (FLOWER) Information Sunflower Land is a Web3 farming MMO where players harvest crops, raise animals, craft rare items, and trade tokenized assets in a fully decentralized economy. Built on the BASE, Ethereum, Ronin & Polyhon network, it combines nostalgic pixel-art gameplay with blockchain technology to offer true digital ownership of in-game items and currencies. Players participate in seasonal events, uncover evolving lore, and engage in community-driven features like on-chain trading and user-generated content. Sunflower Land’s sustainable token economy encourages long-term player engagement through rewards, burns, and limited-time collectibles. Official Website: https://sunflower-land.com Whitepaper: https://docs.sunflower-land.com/getting-started/usdflower-erc20 Buy FLOWER Now!

Flower (FLOWER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Flower (FLOWER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 256.00M $ 256.00M $ 256.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 24.03M $ 24.03M $ 24.03M All-Time High: $ 0.204153 $ 0.204153 $ 0.204153 All-Time Low: $ 0.085389 $ 0.085389 $ 0.085389 Current Price: $ 0.094234 $ 0.094234 $ 0.094234 Learn more about Flower (FLOWER) price

Flower (FLOWER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Flower (FLOWER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLOWER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLOWER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLOWER's tokenomics, explore FLOWER token's live price!

FLOWER Price Prediction Want to know where FLOWER might be heading? Our FLOWER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FLOWER token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!