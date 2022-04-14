FlowerAI (FLOWER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FlowerAI (FLOWER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FlowerAI (FLOWER) Information FlowerAI introduces FloweyQuant, an advanced AI agent leveraging cutting-edge technologies like LLM Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and integrating with leading on-chain protocols such as Pump.Fun, Cielo Finance, and Helius. FloweyQuant delivers instant analysis of token performance, market movements, and wallet activity, helping you make data-driven decisions in real time. To complement this, flowerAI offers an interactive, live-updating platform to visualize and analyze holders of our ecosystem token, $FLOWER. This innovative tool provides actionable insights into on-chain behavior, empowering you to stay at the forefront of evolving metas. Official Website: https://flowerai.app/ Whitepaper: https://flowerai.gitbook.io/flowerai Buy FLOWER Now!

FlowerAI (FLOWER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FlowerAI (FLOWER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 143.30K $ 143.30K $ 143.30K Total Supply: $ 999.88M $ 999.88M $ 999.88M Circulating Supply: $ 999.88M $ 999.88M $ 999.88M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 143.30K $ 143.30K $ 143.30K All-Time High: $ 0.03741161 $ 0.03741161 $ 0.03741161 All-Time Low: $ 0.00012624 $ 0.00012624 $ 0.00012624 Current Price: $ 0.00014314 $ 0.00014314 $ 0.00014314 Learn more about FlowerAI (FLOWER) price

FlowerAI (FLOWER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FlowerAI (FLOWER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLOWER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLOWER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLOWER's tokenomics, explore FLOWER token's live price!

FLOWER Price Prediction Want to know where FLOWER might be heading? Our FLOWER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FLOWER token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!