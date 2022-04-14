Fluffys (FLUFF) Information

Fluffys is a SPL404 on Solana, blending Memecoin and NFT cultures into one.

FLUFF the most memeable memecoin in existence. it’s time for FLUFF to take reign

FLUFF is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative ShibaCumGMElonKishuTurboAssFlokiMoon Inu coins. The Inu’s have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the memes.

FLUFF is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $FLUFF is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $FLUFF show you the way.