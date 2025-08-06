Fluid Wrapped Ether Price (FWETH)
Fluid Wrapped Ether (FWETH) is currently trading at 3,474.39 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FWETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Fluid Wrapped Ether to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fluid Wrapped Ether to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fluid Wrapped Ether to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fluid Wrapped Ether to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fluid Wrapped Ether: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fluid is a multifaceted DeFi protocol developed by the Instadapp team. It is powered by a unified liquidity layer and advanced liquidation mechanisms, aimed at maximizing asset utilization for users. Fluid includes multiple applications such as lending, vaults, and DEX protocols.
Understanding the tokenomics of Fluid Wrapped Ether (FWETH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FWETH token's extensive tokenomics now!
