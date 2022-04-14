Flux Terminal (FLUXT) Tokenomics

Flux Terminal (FLUXT) Information

Flux Terminal is a crypto Alpha hub built to help traders find Alpha using SocialFi AI Signals and Blockchain Data. Flux Terminal owns multiple products including SocialFi AI Terminal which is a hub that tracks X data in real time and uses AI to analyze crypto sentiment. Flux also recently launched Heimdall, A blockchain scanner and Alpha caller that scans the Solana blockchain in real time to identify interesting rising projects.

Flux Terminal's mission is to become the only Crypto Alpha hub you need. We started our mission on Solana but we plan to expand to multiple blockchains in the near future.

Official Website:
https://www.fluxterminal.com/

Flux Terminal (FLUXT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Flux Terminal (FLUXT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 15.18K
$ 15.18K
Total Supply:
$ 999.99M
$ 999.99M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.99M
$ 999.99M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 15.18K
$ 15.18K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Flux Terminal (FLUXT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Flux Terminal (FLUXT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FLUXT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FLUXT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FLUXT's tokenomics, explore FLUXT token's live price!

