Flyte AI Price (FLYTE)
-1.36%
-1.30%
--
--
Flyte AI (FLYTE) real-time price is $0.00183952. Over the past 24 hours, FLYTE traded between a low of $ 0.00181907 and a high of $ 0.00191245, showing active market volatility. FLYTE's all-time high price is $ 0.00191245, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00181907.
In terms of short-term performance, FLYTE has changed by -1.36% over the past hour, -1.30% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Flyte AI is $ 1.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLYTE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.84M.
During today, the price change of Flyte AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Flyte AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Flyte AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Flyte AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Flyte AI is a crypto native flight booking agent built for a faster, smarter travel experience. Unlike sites like Expedia, Google Flights, or Kayak that leave you comparing options and handling checkout, Flyte AI does it all. It finds the best flight, books it, and handles payment using crypto. This is not just a concept. The agent is live and has already booked real flights using crypto. Join the waitlist to get early access codes and be one of the first to fly agentically. https://flyteai.io
