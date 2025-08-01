What is Fold (FLD)

$FLD is the token that powers the entire LabNinety1 ecosystem. NFT token "miners" through Ninety1NFT allow for the fair distribution of $FLD over a 26 year emission schedule. These NFTs are auto-staked, as is $FLD. Selected LPs are qualified for staking emissions as well and can be staked on the Ninety1.io dAPP. The initial ciculating supply of $FLD was ZERO. There are no team tokens, presales, or unlocks.

Fold (FLD) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Fold (FLD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fold (FLD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLD token's extensive tokenomics now!