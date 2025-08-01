What is FOMO 3D (FOMO3D.FUN)

solana.fun is a token launchpad + a revolutionary DEX within one product that incentivizes early LP and Late withdrawal with a revenue claim mechanism for the community through the $fomo3d token. there are two models, gobble dot fun( which is cpmms competitor like raydium; the revenue generated from it goes to fomo3d stakers, nft holders and dev, the other model is fomo3d launchpad which is pumpfun competitor as fees are half as compared to pf, there is 0.5% tx fee on launches till bonding, half of it goes to $PET holders and the other half goes to fomo3d stakers and nft holders

