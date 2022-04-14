FOMO 3D (FOMO3D.FUN) Tokenomics
FOMO 3D (FOMO3D.FUN) Information
solana.fun is a token launchpad + a revolutionary DEX within one product that incentivizes early LP and Late withdrawal with a revenue claim mechanism for the community through the $fomo3d token.
there are two models, gobble dot fun( which is cpmms competitor like raydium; the revenue generated from it goes to fomo3d stakers, nft holders and dev, the other model is fomo3d launchpad which is pumpfun competitor as fees are half as compared to pf, there is 0.5% tx fee on launches till bonding, half of it goes to $PET holders and the other half goes to fomo3d stakers and nft holders
FOMO 3D (FOMO3D.FUN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for FOMO 3D (FOMO3D.FUN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
FOMO 3D (FOMO3D.FUN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FOMO 3D (FOMO3D.FUN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FOMO3D.FUN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FOMO3D.FUN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FOMO3D.FUN's tokenomics, explore FOMO3D.FUN token's live price!
FOMO3D.FUN Price Prediction
Want to know where FOMO3D.FUN might be heading? Our FOMO3D.FUN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.