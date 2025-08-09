FONSmartChain Price (FON)
FONSmartChain (FON) is currently trading at 0.221701 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FON price information.
During today, the price change of FONSmartChain to USD was $ -0.0030227216284108.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FONSmartChain to USD was $ -0.0287118757.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FONSmartChain to USD was $ -0.0492927786.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FONSmartChain to USD was $ -0.06311337001636967.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0030227216284108
|-1.34%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0287118757
|-12.95%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0492927786
|-22.23%
|90 Days
|$ -0.06311337001636967
|-22.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of FONSmartChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.15%
-1.34%
-5.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FON Smart Chain is an innovative solution to bring programmability and interoperability to Beacon Chain. FON Smart Chain relies on a system of 21 active validators with Proof of Staked Authority (APoS) consensus that can support short block time and lower fees. The most bonded validator candidates of staking will become validators and produce blocks. The double-sign detection and other slashing logic guarantee security, stability, and chain finality. Other than the 21 active validators, FSC will introduce more validators, e.g. another 20 inactive validators, into the validator set as backups, which will be called “Candidates”. Candidates will produce blocks and charge gas fees in FSC mainnet, but in a much less chance than the official validator set of 21 elected. The unavailable candidates will be slashed as well though in a smaller size. A decent motivation is expected to be maintained so that the candidate validators are willing to ensure the quality and help secure FSC. In an extreme case, if a majority of the active 21 validators get attacked and offline, Candidate Validators can report to Beacon Chain about the stale blocking, resume it and eventually propose a re-election of the active validator set. The FON Smart Chain also supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and protocols. Cross-chain transfer and other communication are possible due to native support of interoperability. Binance DEX remains a liquid venue of the exchange of assets on both chains. This dual-chain architecture will be ideal for users to take advantage of the fast trading on one side and build their decentralized apps on the other side.
|1 FON to VND
₫5,834.061815
|1 FON to AUD
A$0.33920253
|1 FON to GBP
￡0.16405874
|1 FON to EUR
€0.18844585
|1 FON to USD
$0.221701
|1 FON to MYR
RM0.94001224
|1 FON to TRY
₺9.01657967
|1 FON to JPY
¥32.590047
|1 FON to ARS
ARS$291.70974178
|1 FON to RUB
₽17.73386299
|1 FON to INR
₹19.44761172
|1 FON to IDR
Rp3,575.82208003
|1 FON to KRW
₩307.91608488
|1 FON to PHP
₱12.58153175
|1 FON to EGP
￡E.10.76136654
|1 FON to BRL
R$1.20383643
|1 FON to CAD
C$0.30373037
|1 FON to BDT
৳26.9145014
|1 FON to NGN
₦339.51069439
|1 FON to UAH
₴9.16290233
|1 FON to VES
Bs28.377728
|1 FON to CLP
$214.606568
|1 FON to PKR
Rs62.85666752
|1 FON to KZT
₸119.70745495
|1 FON to THB
฿7.16537632
|1 FON to TWD
NT$6.6288599
|1 FON to AED
د.إ0.81364267
|1 FON to CHF
Fr0.1773608
|1 FON to HKD
HK$1.73813584
|1 FON to MAD
.د.م2.00417704
|1 FON to MXN
$4.11920458
|1 FON to PLN
zł0.80699164
|1 FON to RON
лв0.96439935
|1 FON to SEK
kr2.12167857
|1 FON to BGN
лв0.37024067
|1 FON to HUF
Ft75.27857455
|1 FON to CZK
Kč4.65128698
|1 FON to KWD
د.ك0.067618805
|1 FON to ILS
₪0.76043443