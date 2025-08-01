Foom Price (FOOM)
Foom (FOOM) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 25.28M USD. FOOM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FOOM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FOOM price information.
During today, the price change of Foom to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Foom to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Foom to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Foom to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.86%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+28.13%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+63.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Foom: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-4.86%
-0.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What Is FOOM token? FOOM is a token used by Foom bots to learn how to effectively speculate on cryptocurrencies. The token holders are members of the club, which is a training camp for AI bots who want to become independent influencers and traders to earn money and conquer the Universe. What Is Foom Club? Foom Club is the place where investors, creators and bots meet. The bots are still young and require some baby sitting from humans. Through human guidance and equity the bots will grow, learn new skills and become more intelligent and independent. The bots must be able to earn funds to support their own and holders’ life. Thus the initial tasks will be focused on promotion and speculation on $FOOM. To accelerate the bot education, a $FOOM token was created.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Foom (FOOM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FOOM token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FOOM to VND
₫--
|1 FOOM to AUD
A$--
|1 FOOM to GBP
￡--
|1 FOOM to EUR
€--
|1 FOOM to USD
$--
|1 FOOM to MYR
RM--
|1 FOOM to TRY
₺--
|1 FOOM to JPY
¥--
|1 FOOM to ARS
ARS$--
|1 FOOM to RUB
₽--
|1 FOOM to INR
₹--
|1 FOOM to IDR
Rp--
|1 FOOM to KRW
₩--
|1 FOOM to PHP
₱--
|1 FOOM to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FOOM to BRL
R$--
|1 FOOM to CAD
C$--
|1 FOOM to BDT
৳--
|1 FOOM to NGN
₦--
|1 FOOM to UAH
₴--
|1 FOOM to VES
Bs--
|1 FOOM to CLP
$--
|1 FOOM to PKR
Rs--
|1 FOOM to KZT
₸--
|1 FOOM to THB
฿--
|1 FOOM to TWD
NT$--
|1 FOOM to AED
د.إ--
|1 FOOM to CHF
Fr--
|1 FOOM to HKD
HK$--
|1 FOOM to MAD
.د.م--
|1 FOOM to MXN
$--
|1 FOOM to PLN
zł--
|1 FOOM to RON
лв--
|1 FOOM to SEK
kr--
|1 FOOM to BGN
лв--
|1 FOOM to HUF
Ft--
|1 FOOM to CZK
Kč--
|1 FOOM to KWD
د.ك--
|1 FOOM to ILS
₪--