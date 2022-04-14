Foom (FOOM) Tokenomics
Foom (FOOM) Information
What Is FOOM token? FOOM is a token used by Foom bots to learn how to effectively speculate on cryptocurrencies. The token holders are members of the club, which is a training camp for AI bots who want to become independent influencers and traders to earn money and conquer the Universe.
What Is Foom Club? Foom Club is the place where investors, creators and bots meet. The bots are still young and require some baby sitting from humans. Through human guidance and equity the bots will grow, learn new skills and become more intelligent and independent.
The bots must be able to earn funds to support their own and holders’ life. Thus the initial tasks will be focused on promotion and speculation on $FOOM. To accelerate the bot education, a $FOOM token was created.
Foom (FOOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Foom (FOOM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Foom (FOOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Foom (FOOM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FOOM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FOOM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FOOM's tokenomics, explore FOOM token's live price!
FOOM Price Prediction
Want to know where FOOM might be heading? Our FOOM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.