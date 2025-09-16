Football World Community Price (FWC)
Football World Community (FWC) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FWC traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FWC's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, FWC has changed by -0.66% over the past hour, -0.35% over 24 hours, and +0.62% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Football World Community is $ 311.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FWC is 41,159.68T, with a total supply of 2.0e+17. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.51M.
During today, the price change of Football World Community to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Football World Community to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Football World Community to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Football World Community to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.35%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.11%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+2.41%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
FWC Token is a project that was created with the aim of bringing football and cryptocurrencies together so that users can enter the world of crypto football. FWC is a digital currency platform that allows users to create digital currencies while maintaining security and safety. We are currently integrating China Blockchain and NFT technologies for a better collective customer experience. Our platform is based on the Binance smart chain, which ensures the authenticity, traceability and immutability of digital assets. It also has a dynamic user interface and a customizable API to assist transactions. FWC was created by people from a variety of backgrounds - from graphic designers and marketers to web developers and analysts - who share a passion for football and digital currency. The token can be used to purchase World Cup tickets, book hotels, use various related services, place bets and participate in lotteries. Furthermore, FWC will take its place in Metaverse and NFT football games. FWC is a BEP-20 token designed for buying tickets to the World Cup, booking hotels, using various related services, placing bets, and participating in lotteries.
