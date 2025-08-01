What is FOR THE PEOPLE XBT (FTPXBT)

$FTPXBT is a cryptocurrency project created to protect traders in the DeFi space from scams and rug pulls. It offers real-time security insights on new BSC token launches, analyzing deployer history, token holder concentration, and other factors to identify high-risk projects. By providing alerts on Twitter and Telegram, $FTPXBT aims to empower users with the information needed to make safer investment decisions. The project was born out of the need to fight back against scams, following a rug pull that impacted The Trenches community.

FOR THE PEOPLE XBT (FTPXBT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

FOR THE PEOPLE XBT (FTPXBT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FOR THE PEOPLE XBT (FTPXBT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FTPXBT token's extensive tokenomics now!