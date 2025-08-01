FORE Protocol Price (FORE)
FORE Protocol (FORE) is currently trading at 0.00049773 USD with a market cap of $ 63.69K USD. FORE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FORE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FORE price information.
During today, the price change of FORE Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FORE Protocol to USD was $ -0.0000216484.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FORE Protocol to USD was $ -0.0000257083.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FORE Protocol to USD was $ -0.0002153815240464203.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000216484
|-4.34%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000257083
|-5.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0002153815240464203
|-30.20%
Discover the latest price analysis of FORE Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
1. FORE Protocol is the first decentralized peer-to-peer predictions ecosystem powered by people. Create, participate in, and validate any prediction market on any event - and be rewarded through the redistribution of platform fees. Whether popular events in sports, esports, current affairs, or crypto, to incredibly niche events, you can find (or create) any market on FORE. 2. Players participate in markets against each other, with incredibly low fees, better odds, and trustless payouts. Meanwhile, 50% of platform fees are redistributed back to users for all productive activity: Prediction market creators earn 0.5% of the market. Analysts validate market outcomes to earn 2% market share. This creates a truly decentralized and democratic predictions ecosystem where the house doesn’t win - the users do. FORE Protocol is a set of smart contracts to help users create, participate, and validate prediction markets. 3. FORE initially set out to offer preferable odds to users by using machine learning and AI to come up with better pricing. But what the team quickly realized that centralization was the core problem, not just pricing. So, FORE pivoted to create a truly decentralized peer-to-peer predictions ecosystem - one that would improve arbitrage opportunities and distribute rewards to users instead of centralized entities. 4. FORE Token will be live June 30th 13:00 UTC. Shortly after, FORE Predict, a decentralized peer-to-peer predictions protocol, will launch on Arbitrum (MATIC, FTM & more to follow). After TGE and protocol launch, we have a number of key milestones to follow in 2023: FIAT on ramp, gamification of the protocol, real-world partners & sponsors, further chain integrations, new market structures, etc. FORE Predict will debut its mobile app in 2024, followed by FORE's development and more! 5.FORE's deflationary utility token rewards activity. FORE will have utility from day one: used to create, participate in & validate markets, mint NFTs, governance..
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of FORE Protocol (FORE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FORE token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FORE to VND
₫13.09776495
|1 FORE to AUD
A$0.0007665042
|1 FORE to GBP
￡0.0003732975
|1 FORE to EUR
€0.0004280478
|1 FORE to USD
$0.00049773
|1 FORE to MYR
RM0.0021253071
|1 FORE to TRY
₺0.0202327245
|1 FORE to JPY
¥0.07366404
|1 FORE to ARS
ARS$0.6827561502
|1 FORE to RUB
₽0.0400423785
|1 FORE to INR
₹0.0433871241
|1 FORE to IDR
Rp8.1595068912
|1 FORE to KRW
₩0.6903316008
|1 FORE to PHP
₱0.0287986578
|1 FORE to EGP
￡E.0.0241996326
|1 FORE to BRL
R$0.0027673788
|1 FORE to CAD
C$0.0006818901
|1 FORE to BDT
৳0.060822606
|1 FORE to NGN
₦0.7622187447
|1 FORE to UAH
₴0.0207951594
|1 FORE to VES
Bs0.06122079
|1 FORE to CLP
$0.48180264
|1 FORE to PKR
Rs0.1411960464
|1 FORE to KZT
₸0.2700633207
|1 FORE to THB
฿0.0161961342
|1 FORE to TWD
NT$0.0147925356
|1 FORE to AED
د.إ0.0018266691
|1 FORE to CHF
Fr0.000398184
|1 FORE to HKD
HK$0.0039071805
|1 FORE to MAD
.د.م0.0045542295
|1 FORE to MXN
$0.0093473694
|1 FORE to PLN
zł0.0018366237
|1 FORE to RON
лв0.0021850347
|1 FORE to SEK
kr0.0048080718
|1 FORE to BGN
лв0.0008411637
|1 FORE to HUF
Ft0.1719856242
|1 FORE to CZK
Kč0.0105867171
|1 FORE to KWD
د.ك0.00015180765
|1 FORE to ILS
₪0.0016873047