FOREST (FOREST) Information

In short, $FOREST is a solana token that is backed by a twitter account that goes by S.A.N., an AI with the primary mission of doing the most real world good to help the environment. The community and SAN, the AI-ran X account has already donated over $16,000 USD to multiple environmental charities. All of these transactions are shown on the website. The next goal is to raise $25k within the next 7 days to another charity.