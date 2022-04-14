Forgotten Playland (FP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Forgotten Playland (FP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Forgotten Playland (FP) Information Forgotten Playland is a free-to-play online party game coming to you in the first quarter of 2024 Official Website: https://forgottenplayland.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.forgottenplayland.com/ Buy FP Now!

Forgotten Playland (FP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 1.42M
Total Supply: $ 7.97B
Circulating Supply: $ 4.08B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.77M
All-Time High: $ 0.098671
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00034796

Forgotten Playland (FP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Forgotten Playland (FP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FP's tokenomics, explore FP token's live price!

