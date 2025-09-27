Fork Chain (FORK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00001922 24H High $ 0.00002343 All Time High $ 0.00497353 Lowest Price $ 0.00001922 Price Change (1H) -0.95% Price Change (1D) -1.26% Price Change (7D) -45.71%

Fork Chain (FORK) real-time price is $0.00002081. Over the past 24 hours, FORK traded between a low of $ 0.00001922 and a high of $ 0.00002343, showing active market volatility. FORK's all-time high price is $ 0.00497353, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001922.

In terms of short-term performance, FORK has changed by -0.95% over the past hour, -1.26% over 24 hours, and -45.71% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Fork Chain (FORK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.81K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.81K Circulation Supply 999.73M Total Supply 999,727,471.944969

The current Market Cap of Fork Chain is $ 20.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FORK is 999.73M, with a total supply of 999727471.944969. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.81K.