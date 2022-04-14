Forkast (CGX) Information

Forkast is a prediction market built for gaming and internet culture. Users can create and participate in prediction markets based on trending topics in gaming, memes, streamers, breaking news, and Web3 assets.

Community Gaming is the most advanced tournament management software in the industry with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, Community Gaming has paid over 10,000 gamers and created 800,000 wallets. It leads the competitive gaming space, handling payments for 50k+ tournament matches monthly.

Both platforms are powered by $CGX, a versatile utility token used for staking and competitive rewards.