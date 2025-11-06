Forma Robotics (FORMA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00172272 $ 0.00172272 $ 0.00172272 24H Low $ 0.00345155 $ 0.00345155 $ 0.00345155 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00172272$ 0.00172272 $ 0.00172272 24H High $ 0.00345155$ 0.00345155 $ 0.00345155 All Time High $ 0.00531631$ 0.00531631 $ 0.00531631 Lowest Price $ 0.00147179$ 0.00147179 $ 0.00147179 Price Change (1H) +0.33% Price Change (1D) +6.45% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Forma Robotics (FORMA) real-time price is $0.00203381. Over the past 24 hours, FORMA traded between a low of $ 0.00172272 and a high of $ 0.00345155, showing active market volatility. FORMA's all-time high price is $ 0.00531631, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00147179.

In terms of short-term performance, FORMA has changed by +0.33% over the past hour, +6.45% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Forma Robotics (FORMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 203.38K$ 203.38K $ 203.38K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 203.38K$ 203.38K $ 203.38K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Forma Robotics is $ 203.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FORMA is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 203.38K.