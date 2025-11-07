Forma Robotics (FORMA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Forma Robotics (FORMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: $ 213.38K
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 213.38K
All-Time High: $ 0.00531631
All-Time Low: $ 0.00147179
Current Price: $ 0.00232089

Forma Robotics is building the world's first decentralized Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) network — powered by a fully modular, open-source robotic arm that anyone can build, deploy, and monetize. By combining robotics, crypto-native payments, and distributed compute, we enable individuals and companies to operate robots remotely and earn revenue from real-world automation tasks. Forma aims to make robotics accessible, permissionless, and owned by the community.
Official Website: https://forma-robotics.com

Forma Robotics (FORMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Forma Robotics (FORMA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FORMA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FORMA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FORMA's tokenomics, explore FORMA token's live price!

