Forty Two DAO Token Price (FTD)
Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) is currently trading at 0.062211 USD with a market cap of $ 1.00M USD. FTD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FTD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FTD price information.
During today, the price change of Forty Two DAO Token to USD was $ -0.00744699407157208.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Forty Two DAO Token to USD was $ -0.0146148756.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Forty Two DAO Token to USD was $ -0.0415475105.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Forty Two DAO Token to USD was $ -0.2679606500612841.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00744699407157208
|-10.69%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0146148756
|-23.49%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0415475105
|-66.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2679606500612841
|-81.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of Forty Two DAO Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.19%
-10.69%
+0.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
42DAO is a DAO focused on enhancing the DeFi ecosystem through an innovative stablecoin BLC (Balance Coin), promotes seamless transactions within DeFi applications, enabling community governance to drive projects that meet the evolving needs of the blockchain industry. 42DAO operates as the governance entity for the Balance Protocol, and the BCH Ecosystem Fund is one of the founding members of 42DAO, which endorse and back 42DAO with full supports, including funds, resources, and strategic cooperation. Its goal is to bring persistent vigor and innovative attraction to BCH, thereby enhancing its fundamental stability. 42DAO is the central governing body of the Balance Protocol, a pioneering DeFi protocol that offers a USD-pegged stablecoin, Balance Coin (BLC). Acting as the foundation for the Balance Protocol's stability and growth, 42DAO fosters a collaborative environment where key decisions are made through community voting. FTD token holders, the lifeblood of 42DAO, have the exclusive right to participate in these votes, shaping the future direction of the Balance Protocol.
Understanding the tokenomics of Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FTD token's extensive tokenomics now!
