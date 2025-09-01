What is Foundry (FDRY)

GetFoundry is a specialized AI agent foundry that builds domain-expert agents capable of performing actual business tasks, starting with professional video marketing. Unlike generic AI tools that try to do everything poorly, GetFoundry creates agents that excel at specific functions - beginning with GetVideos.app, which solved character consistency in AI video generation using Veo 3 technology. The project aims to replace expensive human specialists with AI agents that can generate professional-grade marketing videos in hours rather than weeks, at a fraction of traditional agency costs. The foundry approach means each new agent will serve different business functions while maintaining the high specialization standard proven by the video marketing agent.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Foundry (FDRY) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Foundry Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Foundry (FDRY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Foundry (FDRY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Foundry.

Check the Foundry price prediction now!

FDRY to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Foundry (FDRY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Foundry (FDRY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FDRY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Foundry (FDRY) How much is Foundry (FDRY) worth today? The live FDRY price in USD is 0.00039202 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current FDRY to USD price? $ 0.00039202 . Check out The current price of FDRY to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Foundry? The market cap for FDRY is $ 380.95K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of FDRY? The circulating supply of FDRY is 999.99M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FDRY? FDRY achieved an ATH price of 0.00067204 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FDRY? FDRY saw an ATL price of 0.0003864 USD . What is the trading volume of FDRY? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FDRY is -- USD . Will FDRY go higher this year? FDRY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FDRY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Foundry (FDRY) Important Industry Updates