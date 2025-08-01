Fourxbt Price (FXBT)
Fourxbt (FXBT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 60.36K USD. FXBT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FXBT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FXBT price information.
During today, the price change of Fourxbt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fourxbt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fourxbt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fourxbt to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+15.83%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+7.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fourxbt: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
-3.48%
-2.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fourxbt is an advanced, fully autonomous AI-driven blockchain analytics tool tailored for the Web3 ecosystem. It combines cutting-edge AI technology with a user-friendly interface to deliver real-time market insights, analytics, and educational content. Operating seamlessly on Twitter (X) and other platforms, the AI Agent ensures users are informed and equipped to navigate the dynamic world of blockchain and crypto. With 24/7 availability and a direct connection to blockchain networks and news sources, the AI Agent provides an unrivaled blend of precision, efficiency, and privacy. It is designed not just as a passive tool but as an interactive digital assistant that enhances user engagement, from monitoring market trends to answering queries about DeFi and NFTs.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Fourxbt (FXBT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FXBT token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FXBT to VND
₫--
|1 FXBT to AUD
A$--
|1 FXBT to GBP
￡--
|1 FXBT to EUR
€--
|1 FXBT to USD
$--
|1 FXBT to MYR
RM--
|1 FXBT to TRY
₺--
|1 FXBT to JPY
¥--
|1 FXBT to ARS
ARS$--
|1 FXBT to RUB
₽--
|1 FXBT to INR
₹--
|1 FXBT to IDR
Rp--
|1 FXBT to KRW
₩--
|1 FXBT to PHP
₱--
|1 FXBT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FXBT to BRL
R$--
|1 FXBT to CAD
C$--
|1 FXBT to BDT
৳--
|1 FXBT to NGN
₦--
|1 FXBT to UAH
₴--
|1 FXBT to VES
Bs--
|1 FXBT to CLP
$--
|1 FXBT to PKR
Rs--
|1 FXBT to KZT
₸--
|1 FXBT to THB
฿--
|1 FXBT to TWD
NT$--
|1 FXBT to AED
د.إ--
|1 FXBT to CHF
Fr--
|1 FXBT to HKD
HK$--
|1 FXBT to MAD
.د.م--
|1 FXBT to MXN
$--
|1 FXBT to PLN
zł--
|1 FXBT to RON
лв--
|1 FXBT to SEK
kr--
|1 FXBT to BGN
лв--
|1 FXBT to HUF
Ft--
|1 FXBT to CZK
Kč--
|1 FXBT to KWD
د.ك--
|1 FXBT to ILS
₪--