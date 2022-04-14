Fourxbt (FXBT) Tokenomics
Fourxbt (FXBT) Information
Fourxbt is an advanced, fully autonomous AI-driven blockchain analytics tool tailored for the Web3 ecosystem. It combines cutting-edge AI technology with a user-friendly interface to deliver real-time market insights, analytics, and educational content. Operating seamlessly on Twitter (X) and other platforms, the AI Agent ensures users are informed and equipped to navigate the dynamic world of blockchain and crypto.
With 24/7 availability and a direct connection to blockchain networks and news sources, the AI Agent provides an unrivaled blend of precision, efficiency, and privacy. It is designed not just as a passive tool but as an interactive digital assistant that enhances user engagement, from monitoring market trends to answering queries about DeFi and NFTs.
Fourxbt (FXBT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fourxbt (FXBT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Fourxbt (FXBT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Fourxbt (FXBT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FXBT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FXBT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
FXBT Price Prediction
