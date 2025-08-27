What is Fox inu (FINU)

Meet Fox Inu, the clever crypto fox that snuck out of the forest and into the blockchain to steal your heart… and maybe a Lambo. It’s a crypto currency built and deployed on Solana Blockchain with a low total supply of 98M, it is also a community take over project, liquidity is burnt by sending into a dead wallet which proves its safe for investors and it aims to a lot of Xs touching $1+. Fox Inu has a massive CTO team with a vibrant community.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Fox inu (FINU) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Fox inu Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Fox inu (FINU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Fox inu (FINU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Fox inu.

Check the Fox inu price prediction now!

FINU to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Fox inu (FINU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fox inu (FINU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FINU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fox inu (FINU) How much is Fox inu (FINU) worth today? The live FINU price in USD is 0.00151707 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current FINU to USD price? $ 0.00151707 . Check out The current price of FINU to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Fox inu? The market cap for FINU is $ 149.93K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of FINU? The circulating supply of FINU is 98.86M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FINU? FINU achieved an ATH price of 0.00246415 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FINU? FINU saw an ATL price of 0.00134613 USD . What is the trading volume of FINU? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FINU is -- USD . Will FINU go higher this year? FINU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FINU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Fox inu (FINU) Important Industry Updates