FPI Bank (FPIBANK) Information

It is a memcoin created on the meme-pad platform BLUM (t.me/blum). The memcoin is positioned as Fufenshmertz Pakost' Inc. coin - which refers to the cartoon “Phineas and Ferb” as the token of the main villain - Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz.

The token itself is the sheer power of the community! It is the most capitilized memcoin on the bloom platform, and is the top 2 memcoins on the blockchain TON.