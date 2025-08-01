Fractal Price (FCL)
Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Fractal ID is a decentralized identity provider that enables Web3 projects to scale with decentralized identity solutions that suit their needs. The company's mission is to empower users by crafting open-source, composable identity solutions that seamlessly integrate with Blockchain Ecosystems and dApps, ensuring the ethos of Web3 is embraced by all. Some of Fractal ID’s services include offering its clients Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Business (KYB), and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CTF) checks
