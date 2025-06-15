Fracton Protocol Price (FT)
The live price of Fracton Protocol (FT) today is 0.064516 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.64M USD. FT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fracton Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fracton Protocol price change within the day is -9.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 87.47M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FT price information.
During today, the price change of Fracton Protocol to USD was $ -0.00711273470946291.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fracton Protocol to USD was $ -0.0425302052.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fracton Protocol to USD was $ -0.0470343898.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fracton Protocol to USD was $ -0.17903436742306876.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00711273470946291
|-9.92%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0425302052
|-65.92%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0470343898
|-72.90%
|90 Days
|$ -0.17903436742306876
|-73.51%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fracton Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.31%
-9.92%
-35.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? FractonX is an NFT fragmentation protocol that specializes in fractionalizing carefully curated NFT collections into NFT-backed tokens(hiNFTs), thereby revolutionizing accessibility and liquidity in the NFT market. What makes your project unique? By enabling trading of dozens of hiNFTs on top-tier exchanges and guaranteeing transparency, Fracton Protocol has become one of the biggest and fastest-growing NFT-Fi platforms, boasting over $10 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) and an impressive $3.3 billion of life-time trading volume. History of your project. FractonX has consistently demonstrated growth and development even during the bear market. In under 10 months, the total TVL of the FractonX has surged from zero to over 7,000 ETH. As the first and only fractionalization protocol bridging the NFT-Crypto gap, it has integrated with a top 4 CEX for mass adoption and a seamless user experience. hiNFTs have become widely traded among crypto users, generating over 3.3 billion in trading volume in just under six months. What’s next for your project? FractonX is aiming to fractionalise more blue-chip NFT collections and enable a bigger chance to bridge on-chain and off-chain worlds. What can your token be used for? The token is used for release the liquidity of blue-chip NFTs, and increasing the adoption of them. Users can trade, DCA, or making profits through the MetaSwap system.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Fracton Protocol (FT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FT token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FT to VND
₫1,697.73854
|1 FT to AUD
A$0.09870948
|1 FT to GBP
￡0.04709668
|1 FT to EUR
€0.05548376
|1 FT to USD
$0.064516
|1 FT to MYR
RM0.27354784
|1 FT to TRY
₺2.54128524
|1 FT to JPY
¥9.29740076
|1 FT to RUB
₽5.14644132
|1 FT to INR
₹5.55547276
|1 FT to IDR
Rp1,057.63917504
|1 FT to KRW
₩88.13659792
|1 FT to PHP
₱3.61741212
|1 FT to EGP
￡E.3.20709036
|1 FT to BRL
R$0.35741864
|1 FT to CAD
C$0.0870966
|1 FT to BDT
৳7.88966164
|1 FT to NGN
₦99.5610912
|1 FT to UAH
₴2.66386564
|1 FT to VES
Bs6.4516
|1 FT to PKR
Rs18.25544736
|1 FT to KZT
₸33.11864344
|1 FT to THB
฿2.08902808
|1 FT to TWD
NT$1.90580264
|1 FT to AED
د.إ0.23677372
|1 FT to CHF
Fr0.05225796
|1 FT to HKD
HK$0.50580544
|1 FT to MAD
.د.م0.58774076
|1 FT to MXN
$1.22322336