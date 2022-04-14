FRACTRADE (FRAC) Information

FRACTRADE is a platform for creating and managing AI trading agents on Hyperliquid and the HyperEVM. It offers various agents for risk management, copy trading, sniping, whale transaction monitoring, and backtesting. Additionally, it includes a marketplace where anyone can build and publish their own AI agents.

FRACTRADE connects directly to your Hyperliquid account, allowing you to use AI agents for specific tasks or combine them into complex trading strategies. You can enhance manual trading or let agents fully automate your trades. FRACTRADE cannot withdraw funds from your wallets and is designed with a strong focus on security and privacy.