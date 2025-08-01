What is Frank (FRANK)

We are a strong team of 8 individuals that have experience in marketing and running a meme token. Litecoin main handle tweeted "https://twitter.com/litecoin/status/1858299078934671539" and said "Thinking About Frank" So we deployed on pump(dot)fun and launched. And straight away community initiated to gather, we then started with our marketing strategy and proceeded to get promoted by multiple TG Kols and X Kols. Frank is a meme and has no utility we want to keep it like that, and spread the good vibes and keep it funny and engaging.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Frank (FRANK) Resource Official Website

Frank (FRANK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Frank (FRANK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FRANK token's extensive tokenomics now!