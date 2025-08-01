Frankencoin Price (ZCHF)
Frankencoin (ZCHF) is currently trading at 1.23 USD with a market cap of $ 13.79M USD. ZCHF to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Frankencoin to USD was $ -0.021242575470419.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Frankencoin to USD was $ -0.0267098190.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Frankencoin to USD was $ +0.0286505130.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Frankencoin to USD was $ +0.0231874988711596.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.021242575470419
|-1.69%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0267098190
|-2.17%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0286505130
|+2.33%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0231874988711596
|+1.92%
Discover the latest price analysis of Frankencoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.36%
-1.69%
-1.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
An oracle-free collateralized, decentralized Swiss Franc stablecoin backed by RWAs
|1 ZCHF to VND
₫32,367.45
|1 ZCHF to AUD
A$1.9065
|1 ZCHF to GBP
￡0.9225
|1 ZCHF to EUR
€1.0701
|1 ZCHF to USD
$1.23
|1 ZCHF to MYR
RM5.2521
|1 ZCHF to TRY
₺50.0118
|1 ZCHF to JPY
¥184.5
|1 ZCHF to ARS
ARS$1,687.2402
|1 ZCHF to RUB
₽98.9535
|1 ZCHF to INR
₹107.4282
|1 ZCHF to IDR
Rp20,163.9312
|1 ZCHF to KRW
₩1,727.5227
|1 ZCHF to PHP
₱71.6106
|1 ZCHF to EGP
￡E.59.7288
|1 ZCHF to BRL
R$6.888
|1 ZCHF to CAD
C$1.6974
|1 ZCHF to BDT
৳150.2814
|1 ZCHF to NGN
₦1,883.6097
|1 ZCHF to UAH
₴51.2787
|1 ZCHF to VES
Bs151.29
|1 ZCHF to CLP
$1,196.79
|1 ZCHF to PKR
Rs348.7296
|1 ZCHF to KZT
₸668.8371
|1 ZCHF to THB
฿40.3563
|1 ZCHF to TWD
NT$36.8754
|1 ZCHF to AED
د.إ4.5141
|1 ZCHF to CHF
Fr0.9963
|1 ZCHF to HKD
HK$9.6432
|1 ZCHF to MAD
.د.م11.2176
|1 ZCHF to MXN
$23.1978
|1 ZCHF to PLN
zł4.6002
|1 ZCHF to RON
лв5.4612
|1 ZCHF to SEK
kr12.0294
|1 ZCHF to BGN
лв2.1033
|1 ZCHF to HUF
Ft430.3647
|1 ZCHF to CZK
Kč26.445
|1 ZCHF to KWD
د.ك0.37638
|1 ZCHF to ILS
₪4.182