Franklin Templeton BENJI Price (BENJI)
Franklin Templeton BENJI (BENJI) is currently trading at 1.0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BENJI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BENJI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BENJI price information.
During today, the price change of Franklin Templeton BENJI to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Franklin Templeton BENJI to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Franklin Templeton BENJI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Franklin Templeton BENJI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Franklin Templeton BENJI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The BENJI token is a digital asset security that represents a share of a tokenized, US-registered government money market fund, known as the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (i.e., the “Fund”). The BENJI token offers daily yield accrual and distribution and is currently available on multiple public blockchains: Stellar, Polygon, Aptos, Avalanche, Aptos, Arbitrum, Base and Solana. The BENJI token may be transferred peer-to-peer among shareholders, who may fund and redeem their tokens via fiat (USD) or through our facility for USDC. While shareholder transaction records are kept by default on public blockchains, shareholder personal identifiable information records are kept on internal systems. Private keys are maintained by Franklin Templeton in Franklin Templeton hosted wallets. Key Characteristics: - Investment Focus: Invests at least 99.5% of its assets in short-term US government securities, cash, and repurchase agreements collateralized fully by government securities or cash. - Stable NAV: Aims to maintain a stable $1.00 Net Asset Value (NAV). One share of the fund is equivalent to one BENJI token. - Yield-Bearing: Generates income through high quality, short-term US government securities. - Natively On-Chain: Directly manages share ownership and recordkeeping on-chain, ensuring all data is verifiably stored and executed on the public blockchains, enhancing trust and transparency. - No Cryptocurrency Exposure: The fund does not invest in cryptocurrencies, though it uses blockchain for operational purposes. While not inclusive of all potential use cases, the BENJI token may be utilized as a corporate treasury and/or reserve management solution, as a funding tool and as a payment solution. Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (FOBXX) is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc., and distributed by SEC-registered broker dealer Franklin Distributors, LLC.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Franklin Templeton BENJI (BENJI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BENJI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BENJI to VND
₫26,315
|1 BENJI to AUD
A$1.53
|1 BENJI to GBP
￡0.75
|1 BENJI to EUR
€0.85
|1 BENJI to USD
$1
|1 BENJI to MYR
RM4.22
|1 BENJI to TRY
₺40.66
|1 BENJI to JPY
¥147
|1 BENJI to ARS
ARS$1,333.33
|1 BENJI to RUB
₽80.21
|1 BENJI to INR
₹87.77
|1 BENJI to IDR
Rp16,393.44
|1 BENJI to KRW
₩1,386.96
|1 BENJI to PHP
₱57.27
|1 BENJI to EGP
￡E.48.48
|1 BENJI to BRL
R$5.47
|1 BENJI to CAD
C$1.37
|1 BENJI to BDT
৳121.69
|1 BENJI to NGN
₦1,529.05
|1 BENJI to UAH
₴41.6
|1 BENJI to VES
Bs126
|1 BENJI to CLP
$970
|1 BENJI to PKR
Rs283.92
|1 BENJI to KZT
₸537.34
|1 BENJI to THB
฿32.33
|1 BENJI to TWD
NT$29.92
|1 BENJI to AED
د.إ3.67
|1 BENJI to CHF
Fr0.8
|1 BENJI to HKD
HK$7.84
|1 BENJI to MAD
.د.م9.07
|1 BENJI to MXN
$18.6
|1 BENJI to PLN
zł3.67
|1 BENJI to RON
лв4.36
|1 BENJI to SEK
kr9.63
|1 BENJI to BGN
лв1.68
|1 BENJI to HUF
Ft342.34
|1 BENJI to CZK
Kč21.12
|1 BENJI to KWD
د.ك0.305
|1 BENJI to ILS
₪3.43