Frax Price Index Price (FPI)
Frax Price Index (FPI) is currently trading at 1.14 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FPI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FPI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FPI price information.
During today, the price change of Frax Price Index to USD was $ -0.051120357939473.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Frax Price Index to USD was $ +0.0068816100.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Frax Price Index to USD was $ +0.0167016840.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Frax Price Index to USD was $ +0.0013924960297166.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.051120357939473
|-4.27%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0068816100
|+0.60%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0167016840
|+1.47%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0013924960297166
|+0.12%
Discover the latest price analysis of Frax Price Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
-4.27%
+1.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Frax Price Index is a protocol within the Frax ecosystem. The system will adjust every month according to an on-chain Consumer Price Index oracle so that holders of the FPI will increase their dollar-denominated value each month according to the reported CPI increase
Understanding the tokenomics of Frax Price Index (FPI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FPI token's extensive tokenomics now!
