Frax Price Index Share Price (FPIS)
Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) is currently trading at 0.540453 USD with a market cap of $ 19.02M USD. FPIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Frax Price Index Share to USD was $ -0.0426623186362155.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Frax Price Index Share to USD was $ +0.2406614509.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Frax Price Index Share to USD was $ +0.1354693544.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Frax Price Index Share to USD was $ +0.05411368390168934.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0426623186362155
|-7.31%
|30 Days
|$ +0.2406614509
|+44.53%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1354693544
|+25.07%
|90 Days
|$ +0.05411368390168934
|+11.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of Frax Price Index Share: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.12%
-7.31%
-1.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) token is the governance token of the Frax Price Index (FPI) system, which is also entitled to seigniorage from the protocol. Excess yield will be directed from the treasury to FPIS holders, similar to Frax Finance's FXS structure.
