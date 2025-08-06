What is Freela (FREL)

Freela is a first of its kind Defi powered and self governing DAO designed to act as a decentralised broad platform for freelancing transactions. It provides a platform for both B2B (Business to Business) and P2P (Peer to Peer) commission free transactions with its intuitive user interface matching skilled freelancers for the job postings worldwide. It brings in a unique innovative model with professional mediation and thus ensuring a win win transaction between the employer and employee, ensuring best quality work for the employer and best remuneration for the employee.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Freela (FREL) Resource Official Website

Freela (FREL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Freela (FREL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FREL token's extensive tokenomics now!