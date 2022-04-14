Freela (FREL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Freela (FREL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Freela (FREL) Information Freela is a first of its kind Defi powered and self governing DAO designed to act as a decentralised broad platform for freelancing transactions. It provides a platform for both B2B (Business to Business) and P2P (Peer to Peer) commission free transactions with its intuitive user interface matching skilled freelancers for the job postings worldwide. It brings in a unique innovative model with professional mediation and thus ensuring a win win transaction between the employer and employee, ensuring best quality work for the employer and best remuneration for the employee. Official Website: https://thefreela.com/ Buy FREL Now!

Freela (FREL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Freela (FREL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 147.04K $ 147.04K $ 147.04K All-Time High: $ 0.03648575 $ 0.03648575 $ 0.03648575 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00014704 $ 0.00014704 $ 0.00014704 Learn more about Freela (FREL) price

Freela (FREL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Freela (FREL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FREL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FREL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FREL's tokenomics, explore FREL token's live price!

