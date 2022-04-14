FREGO (FREGO) Tokenomics

FREGO (FREGO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into FREGO (FREGO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
FREGO (FREGO) Information

FREGO is working at the epicenter of AI Safety and Agentic Infrastructure to build out the future of Web3 AI super-alignment.

FREGO’s product suite includes multi-agent infrastructure tools, an AI safety plugin framework, and agentic alignment auditing. FREGO has also trained and released multiple LLMs designed to be plugged into existing agents to create safer behavioral outcomes.

All FREGO agents operate under the FREGO Constitution, the decentralized benchmark for AI alignment. Holders of $FREGO will be granted voting rights on the constitution. Our mission advances a dual mandate: AI Utility and AI Safety, driving the agentic future we envision — where AI can work alongside humans, Free of Ego.

Official Website:
https://www.frego.ai/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.frego.ai/

FREGO (FREGO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for FREGO (FREGO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 253.24K
Total Supply:
$ 905.05M
Circulating Supply:
$ 905.05M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 253.24K
All-Time High:
$ 0.02039821
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00027983
FREGO (FREGO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of FREGO (FREGO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FREGO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FREGO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FREGO's tokenomics, explore FREGO token's live price!

FREGO Price Prediction

Want to know where FREGO might be heading? Our FREGO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.