FRENZ Price (FRENZ)
FRENZ (FRENZ) is currently trading at 0.00215879 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FRENZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FRENZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of FRENZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FRENZ to USD was $ -0.0000057762.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FRENZ to USD was $ -0.0003150747.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FRENZ to USD was $ +0.000201137661331731.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.16%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000057762
|-0.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003150747
|-14.59%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000201137661331731
|+10.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of FRENZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.62%
+1.16%
-18.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FrenZ is an embodiment of the full out degenerate, a crypto menace, a full helping of recklessness with a flair for the ridiculous. In the underground party scene on the blockchain, where the faint-hearted dare not tread, $FrenZ, the ultimate party frog, has leapt onto the scene with a swagger that demands infinite chaos. FrenZ is an embodiment of the full out degenerate we all know we can be, a full-blown crypto menace, a full helping of recklessness with a flair for the ridiculous. He is hell-bent on turning the meme world upside down. Think of the wildest bash you've never been cool enough to attend, then imagine it on steroids—that's just Tuesday for $FrenZ.
Understanding the tokenomics of FRENZ (FRENZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.
|1 FRENZ to VND
₫56.80855885
|1 FRENZ to AUD
A$0.0033245366
|1 FRENZ to GBP
￡0.0016190925
|1 FRENZ to EUR
€0.0018565594
|1 FRENZ to USD
$0.00215879
|1 FRENZ to MYR
RM0.0091100938
|1 FRENZ to TRY
₺0.0878411651
|1 FRENZ to JPY
¥0.31734213
|1 FRENZ to ARS
ARS$2.8899289972
|1 FRENZ to RUB
₽0.1727032
|1 FRENZ to INR
₹0.1894338225
|1 FRENZ to IDR
Rp35.3899943376
|1 FRENZ to KRW
₩3.0024883078
|1 FRENZ to PHP
₱0.1242815403
|1 FRENZ to EGP
￡E.0.1045717876
|1 FRENZ to BRL
R$0.011873345
|1 FRENZ to CAD
C$0.0029575423
|1 FRENZ to BDT
৳0.2632644405
|1 FRENZ to NGN
₦3.3008978495
|1 FRENZ to UAH
₴0.090021543
|1 FRENZ to VES
Bs0.27200754
|1 FRENZ to CLP
$2.08539114
|1 FRENZ to PKR
Rs0.6115420312
|1 FRENZ to KZT
₸1.1612563168
|1 FRENZ to THB
฿0.0698800323
|1 FRENZ to TWD
NT$0.0647205242
|1 FRENZ to AED
د.إ0.0079227593
|1 FRENZ to CHF
Fr0.001727032
|1 FRENZ to HKD
HK$0.0169249136
|1 FRENZ to MAD
.د.م0.019644989
|1 FRENZ to MXN
$0.0404125488
|1 FRENZ to PLN
zł0.0079659351
|1 FRENZ to RON
лв0.0094555002
|1 FRENZ to SEK
kr0.0208539114
|1 FRENZ to BGN
лв0.0036267672
|1 FRENZ to HUF
Ft0.7423431173
|1 FRENZ to CZK
Kč0.0458526996
|1 FRENZ to KWD
د.ك0.00065843095
|1 FRENZ to ILS
₪0.0074478255