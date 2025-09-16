What is Freya Protocol (FREYA)

Freya Protocol is your one-stop portal to the Internet Capital Markets, a platform with standardized, USD1-powered, plug-and-play solutions that enables global IPs and enterprises to expand on-chain, growing their brand reach, user bases, and monetization models. In parallel, investors and fans can directly invest in their favorite IPs and enterprises through on-chain assets, fostering a sense of ownership, belonging, and shared success. Upgraded and standardized from Freya’s battle-tested ICM flywheel — which has already distributed ~$296,000 to holders — the system now operates as a plug-and-play ICM protocol, supported by visionary ecosystem leaders of Solana. Enjoy daily dividends and a buyback–burn flywheel powered by revenue from Freya Protocol and flagship IPs/titles such as Freya: The Starfall — automatically distributed every 24 hours, with no staking required.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Freya Protocol (FREYA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Freya Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Freya Protocol (FREYA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Freya Protocol (FREYA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Freya Protocol.

Check the Freya Protocol price prediction now!

FREYA to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Freya Protocol (FREYA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Freya Protocol (FREYA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FREYA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Freya Protocol (FREYA) How much is Freya Protocol (FREYA) worth today? The live FREYA price in USD is 0.0147611 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current FREYA to USD price? $ 0.0147611 . Check out The current price of FREYA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Freya Protocol? The market cap for FREYA is $ 14.05M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of FREYA? The circulating supply of FREYA is 951.71M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FREYA? FREYA achieved an ATH price of 0.04563979 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FREYA? FREYA saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of FREYA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FREYA is -- USD . Will FREYA go higher this year? FREYA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FREYA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Freya Protocol (FREYA) Important Industry Updates