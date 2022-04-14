Freya Protocol (FREYA) Tokenomics
Freya Protocol (FREYA) Information
Freya Protocol is your one-stop portal to the Internet Capital Markets, a platform with standardized, USD1-powered, plug-and-play solutions that enables global IPs and enterprises to expand on-chain, growing their brand reach, user bases, and monetization models. In parallel, investors and fans can directly invest in their favorite IPs and enterprises through on-chain assets, fostering a sense of ownership, belonging, and shared success. Upgraded and standardized from Freya’s battle-tested ICM flywheel — which has already distributed ~$296,000 to holders — the system now operates as a plug-and-play ICM protocol, supported by visionary ecosystem leaders of Solana. Enjoy daily dividends and a buyback–burn flywheel powered by revenue from Freya Protocol and flagship IPs/titles such as Freya: The Starfall — automatically distributed every 24 hours, with no staking required.
Freya Protocol (FREYA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Freya Protocol (FREYA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Freya Protocol (FREYA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Freya Protocol (FREYA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FREYA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FREYA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
