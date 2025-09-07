What is Freya the Chainbreaker (FREYA)

Freya is an AI agent in game with official endorsement from the team. Tryout the game (in alpha-test) through “website” button! You can talk to Freya anywhere on Twitter by simply tagging her, and she will be provide her witty insights ;) 33.33% of supply burnt? Yes, dev bought up the supply and burnt them! An 3% supply has been sent to “Freya Foundation” multisig shared with Starfall Chronicles Team, for Freya’s ongoing development. “Sunflower, set sail!”

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Freya the Chainbreaker (FREYA) How much is Freya the Chainbreaker (FREYA) worth today? The live FREYA price in USD is 0.01282427 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current FREYA to USD price? $ 0.01282427 . Check out The current price of FREYA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Freya the Chainbreaker? The market cap for FREYA is $ 6.42M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of FREYA? The circulating supply of FREYA is 500.31M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FREYA? FREYA achieved an ATH price of 0.04563979 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FREYA? FREYA saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of FREYA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FREYA is -- USD . Will FREYA go higher this year? FREYA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FREYA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

