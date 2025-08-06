FRGX Finance Price (FRGX)
FRGX Finance (FRGX) is currently trading at 0.00750374 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FRGX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of FRGX Finance to USD was $ -0.000507732743567023.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FRGX Finance to USD was $ -0.0012004033.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FRGX Finance to USD was $ -0.0013630851.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FRGX Finance to USD was $ -0.005524819507547702.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000507732743567023
|-6.33%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012004033
|-15.99%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013630851
|-18.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005524819507547702
|-42.40%
Discover the latest price analysis of FRGX Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.16%
-6.33%
-13.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FRGX Token is a free market token on the BNB Chain blockchain with an open smart contract code and a limited emission.
|1 FRGX to VND
₫197.4609181
|1 FRGX to AUD
A$0.0115557596
|1 FRGX to GBP
￡0.005627805
|1 FRGX to EUR
€0.0064532164
|1 FRGX to USD
$0.00750374
|1 FRGX to MYR
RM0.0316657828
|1 FRGX to TRY
₺0.3053271806
|1 FRGX to JPY
¥1.10304978
|1 FRGX to ARS
ARS$10.0451066632
|1 FRGX to RUB
₽0.6002992
|1 FRGX to INR
₹0.658453185
|1 FRGX to IDR
Rp123.0121114656
|1 FRGX to KRW
₩10.4363516668
|1 FRGX to PHP
₱0.4319903118
|1 FRGX to EGP
￡E.0.3634811656
|1 FRGX to BRL
R$0.04127057
|1 FRGX to CAD
C$0.0102801238
|1 FRGX to BDT
৳0.915081093
|1 FRGX to NGN
₦11.473593647
|1 FRGX to UAH
₴0.312905958
|1 FRGX to VES
Bs0.94547124
|1 FRGX to CLP
$7.24861284
|1 FRGX to PKR
Rs2.1256594672
|1 FRGX to KZT
₸4.0364118208
|1 FRGX to THB
฿0.2428960638
|1 FRGX to TWD
NT$0.2249621252
|1 FRGX to AED
د.إ0.0275387258
|1 FRGX to CHF
Fr0.006002992
|1 FRGX to HKD
HK$0.0588293216
|1 FRGX to MAD
.د.م0.068284034
|1 FRGX to MXN
$0.1404700128
|1 FRGX to PLN
zł0.0276888006
|1 FRGX to RON
лв0.0328663812
|1 FRGX to SEK
kr0.0724861284
|1 FRGX to BGN
лв0.0126062832
|1 FRGX to HUF
Ft2.5803110738
|1 FRGX to CZK
Kč0.1593794376
|1 FRGX to KWD
د.ك0.0022886407
|1 FRGX to ILS
₪0.025887903