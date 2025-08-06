What is FriendTech33 (FTW)

What is the project about? FT33 DAO is building $FTW, a community-owned, decentralized and censorship-resistant reserve currency that is backed by friend tech assets, deeply liquid and & supports the rapidly growing SocialFi ecosystem. What makes your project unique? Dao backed by FT keys History of your project. Just launched by Velocimeter team What’s next for your project? Buying more bluechips FT keys to grow the treasure What can your token be used for? 1 ACTS AS A CLAIM ON ANY FRIEND TECH AIRDROP GENERATED BY THE PROTOCOL & TREASURY ACTIVITIES 2 GRANTS VOTING POWER OVER THE DIRECTION OF THE DAO 3 PROVIDES EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO HIDDEN CHATS AND NETWORKS THROUGHOUT THE FT DAO ECOSYSTEM

FriendTech33 (FTW) Resource Official Website

FriendTech33 (FTW) Tokenomics

