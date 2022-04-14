Fringe Finance (FRIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fringe Finance (FRIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fringe Finance (FRIN) Information The Fringe Finance platform was created to incubate and deploy experimental, high-yield, smart-contract driven, financial instruments that push the bounds of open finance. Fringe Finance is an algorithmic model that aims to unlock, aggregate and de-risk ~50 billion in dormant value distributed amongst untapped digital assets. Official Website: https://fringe.fi/ Whitepaper: https://app.fringe.fi/FringeWhitepaperv1.2.pdf Buy FRIN Now!

Fringe Finance (FRIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fringe Finance (FRIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 213.93K $ 213.93K $ 213.93K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 213.93K $ 213.93K $ 213.93K All-Time High: $ 0.082029 $ 0.082029 $ 0.082029 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00021392 $ 0.00021392 $ 0.00021392 Learn more about Fringe Finance (FRIN) price

Fringe Finance (FRIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fringe Finance (FRIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FRIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FRIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FRIN's tokenomics, explore FRIN token's live price!

