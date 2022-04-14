Frodo the Virtual Samurai (FROG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Frodo the Virtual Samurai (FROG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Frodo the Virtual Samurai (FROG) Information First Frog on BNB, AI means Animal inteligence 40% airdropped to Binance Megadrop wallets

40% sent to Binance hot wallet on launch, dedicated to future airdrop for API farming. Details on website.

20% LP & burn on PancakeSwap and Thena He undergoes a transformation into a Virtual Samurai, blending a narrative of evolution, intelligence, and discipline with the technological prowess associated with advanced cryptocurrency platforms. Official Website: https://frogonbnb.com/ Buy FROG Now!

Frodo the Virtual Samurai (FROG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Frodo the Virtual Samurai (FROG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.04M $ 3.04M $ 3.04M Total Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.04M $ 3.04M $ 3.04M All-Time High: $ 0.00852264 $ 0.00852264 $ 0.00852264 All-Time Low: $ 0.00028943 $ 0.00028943 $ 0.00028943 Current Price: $ 0.0006052 $ 0.0006052 $ 0.0006052 Learn more about Frodo the Virtual Samurai (FROG) price

Frodo the Virtual Samurai (FROG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Frodo the Virtual Samurai (FROG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FROG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FROG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FROG's tokenomics, explore FROG token's live price!

