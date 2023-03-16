FROG CEO (FROG CEO) Information

What is the project about?

Frog Ceo ($FROGCEO) was born as a completely producer and community-oriented token of the ecosystem. Frog Ceo token will always be valuable because all projects in the ecosystem will be processed through Frog Ceo. Remember! The Frog Ecosystem has a lot of project ideas, and the more all these projects are completed, the more interest in FROG CEO will increase.

What makes your project unique? By completing the products belonging to the ecosystem. To make it useful for blockchain.

History of your project. March 16, 2023

What’s next for your project? We want to make a CEX stock market listing and adapt our products to real life.

What can your token be used for?