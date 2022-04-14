Frog on ETH (FROG) Tokenomics
Frog on ETH (FROG) Information
THE MOST UNIQUE MEME
Welcome to Frog Token, where hilarity meets crypto! Inspired by the legendary frog meme from Pepa the Pig, our token hops into the world of decentralized finance with a ribbiting twist. Join our community of meme enthusiasts and crypto aficionados as we leapfrog into the future of finance.
With a dedicated team and a vibrant community, Frog Token aims to bring joy and prosperity to holders while embodying the spirit of the internet's favorite amphibian. Jump on board and let's make waves in the crypto pond together! #Frog #PepeMemeFinance
BIRTH OF A NEW FROG!
COMMUNITY-CENTRIC Driven by a passionate community, Pepa the G Show Meme Token thrives on engagement and participation.
MEME-POWERED Embrace the internet’s favorite frog with a token that embodies the essence of viral humor and fun.
BLOCKCHAIN-BASED Secure, transparent, and built on cutting-edge blockchain technology.
Frog on ETH (FROG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Frog on ETH (FROG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Frog on ETH (FROG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Frog on ETH (FROG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FROG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FROG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FROG's tokenomics, explore FROG token's live price!
FROG Price Prediction
Want to know where FROG might be heading? Our FROG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.