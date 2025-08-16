What is Frog X Toad 6900 (FXT)

$FXT is an Ethereum-native meme coin born from the unlikely friendship of Frog and Toad. Inspired by Arnold Lobel’s timeless characters, $FXT blends wholesome nostalgia with crypto chaos. At its core, $FXT is about community, storytelling, and survival in the wilds of the blockchain hopping over rugs, holding strong through dips, and laughing together along the way. The project celebrates loyalty, deep lore, and the belief that crypto should be as fun as it is freeing. Whether you’re here for the memes, the camaraderie, or the chance to be part of a unique ETH-native culture, $FXT is your ticket to a space where friendship is the ultimate alpha.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Frog X Toad 6900 (FXT) How much is Frog X Toad 6900 (FXT) worth today? The live FXT price in USD is 0.00000356 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current FXT to USD price? $ 0.00000356 . Check out The current price of FXT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Frog X Toad 6900? The market cap for FXT is $ 245.44K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of FXT? The circulating supply of FXT is 69.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FXT? FXT achieved an ATH price of 0.00001196 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FXT? FXT saw an ATL price of 0.00000444 USD . What is the trading volume of FXT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FXT is -- USD . Will FXT go higher this year? FXT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FXT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

