Froggi Price ($FROGGI)
Froggi ($FROGGI) is currently trading at 0.0038329 USD with a market cap of $ 299.10K USD. $FROGGI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the $FROGGI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $FROGGI price information.
During today, the price change of Froggi to USD was $ +0.00058587.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Froggi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Froggi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Froggi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00058587
|+18.04%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Froggi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.23%
+18.04%
+23.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Froggi is an on-chain inscription token on base that generates SVG metadata to inscribe art directly onto the tokens without any IPFS or third party. It is the next evolution of standard Token that can do more, all while staying completely verifiable on-chain without any third party database, image base, cloudflare, or image storage otherwise which is what makes it shine above others. Liquid NFTs are here
